The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company's revenue. The company also offers services, including post offices, income tax return preparation, money transfers, commercial business sales and others. The company operates business in Northern Canada, Western Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific islands, and the Caribbean, with around two thirds of the company's total revenue coming from the Canadian market.