QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.6 - 27.6
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.18/4.30%
52 Wk
24.49 - 29.77
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
47.08
Open
27.6
P/E
11.41
EPS
0.81
Shares
48M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company's revenue. The company also offers services, including post offices, income tax return preparation, money transfers, commercial business sales and others. The company operates business in Northern Canada, Western Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific islands, and the Caribbean, with around two thirds of the company's total revenue coming from the Canadian market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

North West Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North West Co (NNWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North West Co (OTCPK: NNWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North West Co's (NNWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North West Co.

Q

What is the target price for North West Co (NNWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North West Co

Q

Current Stock Price for North West Co (NNWWF)?

A

The stock price for North West Co (OTCPK: NNWWF) is $27.6 last updated Today at 2:52:19 PM.

Q

Does North West Co (NNWWF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is North West Co (OTCPK:NNWWF) reporting earnings?

A

North West Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North West Co (NNWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North West Co.

Q

What sector and industry does North West Co (NNWWF) operate in?

A

North West Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.