Nutranomics Inc is engaged in the research, development, and sale of nutritional food products. The company offers approximately 480 nutritional supplements, including formulating vitamin, mineral, herbal, and probiotic supplements. It offers several nutritional products such as Viral Guard, Total Body Detox, The Works, All Natural Vitamin C Complex, Glucozyme, South American Herbal Blend, Immune Modulating Complex, PhytoNutrient, Pre Pro-Biotic, and Mobility and Flexibility Complex. The company also developed a patented Assimilation Enhancing System (AES).