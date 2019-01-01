QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
20.7K/993.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
28.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
916.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Nanomix Corp is the leader in the development of mobile point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, with a handheld testing platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical for clinical decision-making and improved patient care.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nanomix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanomix (NNMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanomix (OTCPK: NNMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nanomix's (NNMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanomix.

Q

What is the target price for Nanomix (NNMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanomix

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanomix (NNMX)?

A

The stock price for Nanomix (OTCPK: NNMX) is $0.0307 last updated Today at 5:45:59 PM.

Q

Does Nanomix (NNMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanomix.

Q

When is Nanomix (OTCPK:NNMX) reporting earnings?

A

Nanomix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanomix (NNMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanomix.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanomix (NNMX) operate in?

A

Nanomix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.