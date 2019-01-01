QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
NanoLogix Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in live cell, rapid diagnostics. Its products offer accelerated detection and identification of microorganisms. In addition to medical, national defense, and homeland security applications, NanoLogix technology is applicable in pharmaceutical, industrial, veterinary and environmental testing.

NanoLogix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoLogix (NNLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoLogix (OTCEM: NNLX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NanoLogix's (NNLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoLogix.

Q

What is the target price for NanoLogix (NNLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoLogix

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoLogix (NNLX)?

A

The stock price for NanoLogix (OTCEM: NNLX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:10:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NanoLogix (NNLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoLogix.

Q

When is NanoLogix (OTCEM:NNLX) reporting earnings?

A

NanoLogix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoLogix (NNLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoLogix.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoLogix (NNLX) operate in?

A

NanoLogix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.