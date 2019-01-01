Nova Net Lease REIT Stock (OTC:NNLRF), Quotes and News Summary

Nova Net Lease REIT Stock (OTC: NNLRF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range0.5 - 0.5
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 6.8M
|Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
|Mkt Cap3.4M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price0.5
|Div / Yield0.03/5.36%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.04
You can purchase shares of Nova Net Lease REIT (OTC: NNLRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nova Net Lease REIT.
There is no analysis for Nova Net Lease REIT
The stock price for Nova Net Lease REIT (OTC: NNLRF) is $0.5041 last updated September 15, 2022, 4:03 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Net Lease REIT.
Nova Net Lease REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nova Net Lease REIT.
Nova Net Lease REIT is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Specialty industry. They are listed on the OTC.