Nova Net Lease REIT Stock (OTC:NNLRF), Quotes and News Summary

Nova Net Lease REIT
(OTC:NNLRF)
$0.5041
At close: Sep 15
Nova Net Lease REIT Stock Summary

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.5 - 0.5Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 6.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1KMkt Cap3.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.5
Div / Yield0.03/5.36%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.04
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nova Net Lease REIT is a real estate investment trust established to acquire specialized industrial and retail properties leased to experienced, licensed operators in the legal U.S. cannabis industry. The REIT intends to acquire properties through sale-leaseback transactions and lease such properties on a triple net lease basis for a targeted 10 to 15 year term and strives to negotiate annual rental rate increases in the leases.
Nova Net Lease REIT Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nova Net Lease REIT (NNLRF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nova Net Lease REIT (OTC: NNLRF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Nova Net Lease REIT's (NNLRF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Net Lease REIT.

Q
What is the target price for Nova Net Lease REIT (NNLRF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nova Net Lease REIT

Q
Current Stock Price for Nova Net Lease REIT (NNLRF)?
A

The stock price for Nova Net Lease REIT (OTC: NNLRF) is $0.5041 last updated September 15, 2022, 4:03 PM UTC.

Q
Does Nova Net Lease REIT (NNLRF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Net Lease REIT.

Q
When is Nova Net Lease REIT (OTC:NNLRF) reporting earnings?
A

Nova Net Lease REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nova Net Lease REIT (NNLRF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Net Lease REIT.

Q
What sector and industry does Nova Net Lease REIT (NNLRF) operate in?
A

Nova Net Lease REIT is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Specialty industry. They are listed on the OTC.