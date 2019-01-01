QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
87M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tesoro Minerals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company's projects are Tolimo and Quindio, Arboledas Gold Project and Surata Gold Project mineral property claims located in Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tesoro Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tesoro Minerals (NNGVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tesoro Minerals (OTCPK: NNGVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tesoro Minerals's (NNGVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tesoro Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Tesoro Minerals (NNGVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tesoro Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Tesoro Minerals (NNGVF)?

A

The stock price for Tesoro Minerals (OTCPK: NNGVF) is $0.023 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tesoro Minerals (NNGVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tesoro Minerals.

Q

When is Tesoro Minerals (OTCPK:NNGVF) reporting earnings?

A

Tesoro Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tesoro Minerals (NNGVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tesoro Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Tesoro Minerals (NNGVF) operate in?

A

Tesoro Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.