|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nongfu Spring Co (OTCPK: NNFSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nongfu Spring Co.
There is no analysis for Nongfu Spring Co
The stock price for Nongfu Spring Co (OTCPK: NNFSF) is $5.8 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 19:43:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nongfu Spring Co.
Nongfu Spring Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nongfu Spring Co.
Nongfu Spring Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.