QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.45%
52 Wk
3.99 - 7.65
Mkt Cap
65.2B
Payout Ratio
29.78
Open
-
P/E
64.32
Shares
11.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nongfu Spring Co Ltd is engaged in the production and sales of packaged water and beverages. The group is organized into business units based on their services and has five reportable operating segments which are the Water products segment is a key revenue driver, engages in manufacturing and sale of natural packaged drinking water; the Functional drinks products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of functional beverage, the Ready-to-drink tea products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of ready-to-drink tea beverages, the Juice beverage products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of juice beverage products and the Other products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of agricultural products and other beverages.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nongfu Spring Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nongfu Spring Co (NNFSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nongfu Spring Co (OTCPK: NNFSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nongfu Spring Co's (NNFSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nongfu Spring Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nongfu Spring Co (NNFSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nongfu Spring Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nongfu Spring Co (NNFSF)?

A

The stock price for Nongfu Spring Co (OTCPK: NNFSF) is $5.8 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 19:43:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nongfu Spring Co (NNFSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nongfu Spring Co.

Q

When is Nongfu Spring Co (OTCPK:NNFSF) reporting earnings?

A

Nongfu Spring Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nongfu Spring Co (NNFSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nongfu Spring Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nongfu Spring Co (NNFSF) operate in?

A

Nongfu Spring Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.