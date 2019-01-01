ñol

Namibia Critical Metals
(OTCPK:NMREF)
0.125
-0.016[-11.35%]
At close: Jun 3
0.10
-0.0250[-20.00%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low0.13 - 0.13
52 Week High/Low0.08 - 0.4
Open / Close0.13 / 0.13
Float / Outstanding- / 196.6M
Vol / Avg.16.7K / 43.7K
Mkt Cap24.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Namibia Critical Metals (OTC:NMREF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Namibia Critical Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Namibia Critical Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Namibia Critical Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Namibia Critical Metals (OTCPK:NMREF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Namibia Critical Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Namibia Critical Metals (OTCPK:NMREF)?
A

There are no earnings for Namibia Critical Metals

Q
What were Namibia Critical Metals’s (OTCPK:NMREF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Namibia Critical Metals

