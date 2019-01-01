QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.17 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
166.8K/50.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
31.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
191.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Namibia Critical Metals Inc is an industrial mining company. It is in the business of exploring and developing a diversified portfolio of critical metals properties. All the exploration assets of the company are located in Namibia. Its projects include Lofdal, Grootfontein, Marienfluss, Otjitazu and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Namibia Critical Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Namibia Critical Metals (NMREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Namibia Critical Metals (OTCPK: NMREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Namibia Critical Metals's (NMREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Namibia Critical Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Namibia Critical Metals (NMREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Namibia Critical Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Namibia Critical Metals (NMREF)?

A

The stock price for Namibia Critical Metals (OTCPK: NMREF) is $0.165 last updated Today at 7:21:12 PM.

Q

Does Namibia Critical Metals (NMREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Namibia Critical Metals.

Q

When is Namibia Critical Metals (OTCPK:NMREF) reporting earnings?

A

Namibia Critical Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Namibia Critical Metals (NMREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Namibia Critical Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Namibia Critical Metals (NMREF) operate in?

A

Namibia Critical Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.