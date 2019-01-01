QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Niagara Mohawk Power Corp operates a vertically integrated system for the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Niagara Mohawk Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Niagara Mohawk Power (OTCPK: NMPWP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Niagara Mohawk Power's (NMPWP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Niagara Mohawk Power.

Q

What is the target price for Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Niagara Mohawk Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP)?

A

The stock price for Niagara Mohawk Power (OTCPK: NMPWP) is $85 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 19:40:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2015.

Q

When is Niagara Mohawk Power (OTCPK:NMPWP) reporting earnings?

A

Niagara Mohawk Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Niagara Mohawk Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Niagara Mohawk Power (NMPWP) operate in?

A

Niagara Mohawk Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.