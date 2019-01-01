QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
NMC Health PLC is a healthcare provider and distributor based in the United Arab Emirates. The firm operates in two units: NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. NMC Health operates a network of hospitals, surgery centers, medical centers, and pharmacies. It also acts as a wholesaler of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, scientific equipment, and veterinary products. Subsidiary NMC Trading is a distributor in the UAE with exclusive rights to several brands, including Unilever, Pfizer, Siemens, Sanofi, Abbott, and Medtronic products. Pharmaceutical products contribute the largest proportion of sales in the distribution business.

NMC Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NMC Health (NMMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NMC Health (OTCEM: NMMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NMC Health's (NMMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NMC Health.

Q

What is the target price for NMC Health (NMMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NMC Health

Q

Current Stock Price for NMC Health (NMMCF)?

A

The stock price for NMC Health (OTCEM: NMMCF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 17:09:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NMC Health (NMMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NMC Health.

Q

When is NMC Health (OTCEM:NMMCF) reporting earnings?

A

NMC Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NMC Health (NMMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NMC Health.

Q

What sector and industry does NMC Health (NMMCF) operate in?

A

NMC Health is in the sector and industry.