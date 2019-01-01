Netlist (OTC:NLST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Netlist
The latest price target for Netlist (OTCQB: NLST) was reported by Roth Capital on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting NLST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Netlist (OTCQB: NLST) was provided by Roth Capital, and Netlist maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Netlist, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Netlist was filed on July 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Netlist (NLST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $6.00. The current price Netlist (NLST) is trading at is $4.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
