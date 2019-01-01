QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.27 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
116.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.47
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Nilorngruppen AB is a Sweden based company engaged in the branding, designing, manufacturing, and sale of labels, packaging products, and accessories for clients in the fashion and apparel sector. Its product portfolio covers woven labels, textile labels, hand tags, embossed labels, packaging and accessories, care labels and other products. Geographically, the segments of the company are the Nordic region, Other Europe, and Asia, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asian countries. The company has the business presence in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, France, Holland, Great Britain, Portugal, Spain, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan.

Nilorngruppen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nilorngruppen (NLLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nilorngruppen (OTCPK: NLLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nilorngruppen's (NLLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nilorngruppen.

Q

What is the target price for Nilorngruppen (NLLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nilorngruppen

Q

Current Stock Price for Nilorngruppen (NLLGF)?

A

The stock price for Nilorngruppen (OTCPK: NLLGF) is $10.2 last updated Thu Jul 15 2021 13:30:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nilorngruppen (NLLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nilorngruppen.

Q

When is Nilorngruppen (OTCPK:NLLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nilorngruppen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nilorngruppen (NLLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nilorngruppen.

Q

What sector and industry does Nilorngruppen (NLLGF) operate in?

A

Nilorngruppen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.