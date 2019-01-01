Nilorngruppen AB is a Sweden based company engaged in the branding, designing, manufacturing, and sale of labels, packaging products, and accessories for clients in the fashion and apparel sector. Its product portfolio covers woven labels, textile labels, hand tags, embossed labels, packaging and accessories, care labels and other products. Geographically, the segments of the company are the Nordic region, Other Europe, and Asia, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asian countries. The company has the business presence in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, France, Holland, Great Britain, Portugal, Spain, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan.