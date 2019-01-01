Nokian Tyres PLC makes and sells rubber tires under the Nokian brand name for automobiles, commercial vans, and commercial trucks. The company sells tires to wholesale distributors and through company-owned retail stores, which are operated under the Vianor brand name. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product and distribution type: Passenger car tires, Heavy tires, and Vianor. The passenger car tires segment generates the majority of revenue, most of which comes from Europe and Russia.