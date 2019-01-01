QQQ
Range
11.5 - 11.84
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.7/5.00%
52 Wk
13.85 - 21.19
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
59.66
Open
11.84
P/E
15.18
EPS
0.25
Shares
276.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Nokian Tyres PLC makes and sells rubber tires under the Nokian brand name for automobiles, commercial vans, and commercial trucks. The company sells tires to wholesale distributors and through company-owned retail stores, which are operated under the Vianor brand name. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product and distribution type: Passenger car tires, Heavy tires, and Vianor. The passenger car tires segment generates the majority of revenue, most of which comes from Europe and Russia.

Nokian Tyres Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nokian Tyres (NKRKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nokian Tyres (OTCPK: NKRKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nokian Tyres's (NKRKY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Nokian Tyres (NKRKY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Nokian Tyres (NKRKY)?

A

The stock price for Nokian Tyres (OTCPK: NKRKY) is $11.67 last updated Today at 6:49:32 PM.

Q

Does Nokian Tyres (NKRKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2015.

Q

When is Nokian Tyres (OTCPK:NKRKY) reporting earnings?

A

Nokian Tyres does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nokian Tyres (NKRKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nokian Tyres.

Q

What sector and industry does Nokian Tyres (NKRKY) operate in?

A

Nokian Tyres is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.