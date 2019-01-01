QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.29 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
172.7K/188.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
72.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
243.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nevada King Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada. The company's project portfolio includes Atlanta, Lewis, Horse Mtn. mill creek, iron and other seven projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nevada King Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada King Gold (OTCQX: NKGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevada King Gold's (NKGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada King Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada King Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada King Gold (NKGFF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada King Gold (OTCQX: NKGFF) is $0.298 last updated Today at 6:56:14 PM.

Q

Does Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada King Gold.

Q

When is Nevada King Gold (OTCQX:NKGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada King Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada King Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) operate in?

A

Nevada King Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.