Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.26/7.12%
52 Wk
14.48 - 21.27
Mkt Cap
16.3B
Payout Ratio
12.65
Open
-
P/E
3.22
EPS
227.16
Shares
920.8M
Outstanding
Nippon Steel Corporation, or NS, is the largest steel producer in Japan and one of the top five producers globally. NS supplies steel products such as steel sheets, steel plates, pipes, tubes, bars, wire rods, and stainless steels. It is mainly exposed to the auto, construction, and energy sectors. Steelmaking accounts for around 85%-90% of its revenue, while the remainder stems from engineering and construction, chemicals, new materials, and system solutions. Around 35%-40% of its revenue is from exports.

Nippon Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Steel (NISTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Steel (OTCPK: NISTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Steel's (NISTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Steel.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Steel (NISTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Steel (NISTF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Steel (OTCPK: NISTF) is $17.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Steel (NISTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Steel.

Q

When is Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NISTF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Steel (NISTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Steel (NISTF) operate in?

A

Nippon Steel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.