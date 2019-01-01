QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 10:24AM
NEC Corp is a leading Japanese technology firm. It manufactures PCs, computer platforms, semiconductors, and display panels; builds broadband and mobile communication networks; and provides systems-integration services. The firm's research and development has funded accomplishments such as breakthroughs in quantum computing and PDA speech-translation software.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NEC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEC (NIPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEC (OTCPK: NIPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NEC's (NIPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEC.

Q

What is the target price for NEC (NIPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEC

Q

Current Stock Price for NEC (NIPNF)?

A

The stock price for NEC (OTCPK: NIPNF) is $44.015 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NEC (NIPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEC.

Q

When is NEC (OTCPK:NIPNF) reporting earnings?

A

NEC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEC (NIPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEC.

Q

What sector and industry does NEC (NIPNF) operate in?

A

NEC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.