Nikon manufactures photography and videography equipment. The company organises itself into various segments based on product type: imaging products, precision equipment, instruments, medical, and other business. The imaging products and precision equipment businesses collectively constitute the vast majority of company revenue. The imaging products business, which contributes more than half of consolidated revenue, principally produces digital cameras and interchangeable lenses. The precision equipment business produces semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors, and FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and OLED panels.