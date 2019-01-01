QQQ
Range
10.3 - 10.3
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/22.1K
Div / Yield
0.36/3.24%
52 Wk
7.5 - 12.31
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
39.64
Open
10.3
P/E
16.83
EPS
34.34
Shares
367.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 11:46AM
Nikon manufactures photography and videography equipment. The company organises itself into various segments based on product type: imaging products, precision equipment, instruments, medical, and other business. The imaging products and precision equipment businesses collectively constitute the vast majority of company revenue. The imaging products business, which contributes more than half of consolidated revenue, principally produces digital cameras and interchangeable lenses. The precision equipment business produces semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors, and FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and OLED panels.

Analyst Ratings

Nikon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nikon (NINOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nikon (OTCPK: NINOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nikon's (NINOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nikon.

Q

What is the target price for Nikon (NINOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nikon

Q

Current Stock Price for Nikon (NINOF)?

A

The stock price for Nikon (OTCPK: NINOF) is $10.3 last updated Today at 2:33:34 PM.

Q

Does Nikon (NINOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nikon.

Q

When is Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF) reporting earnings?

A

Nikon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nikon (NINOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nikon.

Q

What sector and industry does Nikon (NINOF) operate in?

A

Nikon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.