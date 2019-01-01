Stock (NIKA), Quotes and News Summary

International Professional Trainings Group Ltd has a number of professional education and training institutions. The programs are offered through universities, colleges, and continuing education services recognized practicing management professional bodies, workshops, and seminars online e-learning platforms. Some of the specific courses include bachelor's business, MBA, and business Ph.D.; bachelors, masters, and Ph.D. in marketing; bachelors in information technology; bachelors in hotel management; and bachelors in international hospitality and tourism/event management.