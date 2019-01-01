QQQ
Range
0.5 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
45.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
Shares
91M
Outstanding
NICO Resources Ltd is engaged in exploring, developing, evaluating, acquiring, and exploiting mineral resource project opportunities. It operates in one geographical segment being Australia.

NICO Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NICO Resources (NICOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NICO Resources (OTCGM: NICOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NICO Resources's (NICOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NICO Resources.

Q

What is the target price for NICO Resources (NICOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NICO Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for NICO Resources (NICOF)?

A

The stock price for NICO Resources (OTCGM: NICOF) is $0.5 last updated Today at 6:06:58 PM.

Q

Does NICO Resources (NICOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICO Resources.

Q

When is NICO Resources (OTCGM:NICOF) reporting earnings?

A

NICO Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NICO Resources (NICOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NICO Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does NICO Resources (NICOF) operate in?

A

NICO Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.