Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.78
Mkt Cap
21.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
121.7M
Outstanding
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. The company is focused on the Alexo-Dundonald Project located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the city of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

Class 1 Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Class 1 Nickel (NICLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Class 1 Nickel (OTCQB: NICLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Class 1 Nickel's (NICLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Class 1 Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Class 1 Nickel (NICLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Class 1 Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Class 1 Nickel (NICLF)?

A

The stock price for Class 1 Nickel (OTCQB: NICLF) is $0.1803 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:27:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Class 1 Nickel (NICLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Class 1 Nickel.

Q

When is Class 1 Nickel (OTCQB:NICLF) reporting earnings?

A

Class 1 Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Class 1 Nickel (NICLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Class 1 Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Class 1 Nickel (NICLF) operate in?

A

Class 1 Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.