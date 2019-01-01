QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northeast Development Corp Inc is engaged is a real estate development company. Its services include residential developments and commercial buildings. The firm offers various properties on rental basis such as commercial office space and retail space.

Northeast Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northeast Development (NHVP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northeast Development (OTCEM: NHVP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northeast Development's (NHVP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northeast Development.

Q

What is the target price for Northeast Development (NHVP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northeast Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Northeast Development (NHVP)?

A

The stock price for Northeast Development (OTCEM: NHVP) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:11:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northeast Development (NHVP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northeast Development.

Q

When is Northeast Development (OTCEM:NHVP) reporting earnings?

A

Northeast Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northeast Development (NHVP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northeast Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Northeast Development (NHVP) operate in?

A

Northeast Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.