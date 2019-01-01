ñol

New Hope Corp
(OTCPK:NHPEF)
2.81
0.125[4.66%]
At close: Jun 3
1.6109
-1.1991[-42.67%]
After Hours: 6:07PM EDT
Day High/Low2.81 - 2.81
52 Week High/Low1.28 - 2.94
Open / Close2.81 / 2.81
Float / Outstanding- / 832.4M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 4.1K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E7.18
50d Avg. Price2.63
Div / Yield0.24/8.99%
Payout Ratio21.11
EPS-
Total Float-

New Hope Corp (OTC:NHPEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

New Hope Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jul 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Hope Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

New Hope Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is New Hope Corp (OTCPK:NHPEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for New Hope Corp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Hope Corp (OTCPK:NHPEF)?
A

There are no earnings for New Hope Corp

Q
What were New Hope Corp’s (OTCPK:NHPEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for New Hope Corp

