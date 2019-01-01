QQQ
New Hope Corporation is an Australian pure-play thermal coal miner. Its two operating assets--the 100%-owned New Acland coal mine and its 80% interest in the Bengalla coal mine--produce a cumulative 12 million metric tons of salable thermal coal annually. The vast majority of New Hope's production is sold into seaborne thermal coal export markets. Reserves at New Acland and Bengalla are sufficient to support multi-decade mine lives. New Hope's undeveloped coal resources are extensive and include exploration status coal resources in excess of 1 billion metric tons in Queensland's Surat basin.

New Hope Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Hope Corp (NHPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Hope Corp (OTCPK: NHPEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Hope Corp's (NHPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Hope Corp.

Q

What is the target price for New Hope Corp (NHPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Hope Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for New Hope Corp (NHPEF)?

A

The stock price for New Hope Corp (OTCPK: NHPEF) is $1.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:31:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Hope Corp (NHPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Hope Corp.

Q

When is New Hope Corp (OTCPK:NHPEF) reporting earnings?

A

New Hope Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Hope Corp (NHPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Hope Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does New Hope Corp (NHPEF) operate in?

A

New Hope Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.