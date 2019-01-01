QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Naver has been the leading search portal in South Korea for many years. The company has also been evolving into an Internet platform providing a variety of Internet services, such as news, dictionary, maps, digital comic content, social networking, e-commerce, videos, fintech services based on online payments, and Cloud services. Naver was also the incubator of Line, the leading mobile messaging app in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, which has recently been merged with Z Holdings (Yahoo Japan), with Naver now owning 32.5% of the merged entity. Snow, the Snapchat-like mobile app launched in 2015, has also been well received in South Korea, Japan, and other Asian countries.

NAVER Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NAVER (NHNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NAVER (OTCPK: NHNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NAVER's (NHNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NAVER.

Q

What is the target price for NAVER (NHNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NAVER

Q

Current Stock Price for NAVER (NHNCF)?

A

The stock price for NAVER (OTCPK: NHNCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NAVER (NHNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NAVER.

Q

When is NAVER (OTCPK:NHNCF) reporting earnings?

A

NAVER does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NAVER (NHNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NAVER.

Q

What sector and industry does NAVER (NHNCF) operate in?

A

NAVER is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.