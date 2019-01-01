Naver has been the leading search portal in South Korea for many years. The company has also been evolving into an Internet platform providing a variety of Internet services, such as news, dictionary, maps, digital comic content, social networking, e-commerce, videos, fintech services based on online payments, and Cloud services. Naver was also the incubator of Line, the leading mobile messaging app in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, which has recently been merged with Z Holdings (Yahoo Japan), with Naver now owning 32.5% of the merged entity. Snow, the Snapchat-like mobile app launched in 2015, has also been well received in South Korea, Japan, and other Asian countries.