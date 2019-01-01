QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
NewHold Investment Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NewHold Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewHold Investment (NHICU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ: NHICU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewHold Investment's (NHICU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewHold Investment.

Q

What is the target price for NewHold Investment (NHICU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NewHold Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for NewHold Investment (NHICU)?

A

The stock price for NewHold Investment (NASDAQ: NHICU) is $9.98 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NewHold Investment (NHICU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewHold Investment.

Q

When is NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHICU) reporting earnings?

A

NewHold Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NewHold Investment (NHICU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewHold Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does NewHold Investment (NHICU) operate in?

A

NewHold Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.