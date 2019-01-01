QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc operates in the healthcare industry. The company provides online nutritional consultation services by offering a web-based naturopathic learning management system that allows distributors, chiropractors and consumers to be educated on health-related aspects of various diseases. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in biotechnology research and development, as well as retail business.

Natural Health Farm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Health Farm (NHEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Health Farm (OTCEM: NHEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natural Health Farm's (NHEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natural Health Farm.

Q

What is the target price for Natural Health Farm (NHEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natural Health Farm

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Health Farm (NHEL)?

A

The stock price for Natural Health Farm (OTCEM: NHEL) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 15:32:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natural Health Farm (NHEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Health Farm.

Q

When is Natural Health Farm (OTCEM:NHEL) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Health Farm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Natural Health Farm (NHEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Health Farm.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Health Farm (NHEL) operate in?

A

Natural Health Farm is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.