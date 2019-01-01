QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
143.81 - 143.81
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
109.23 - 243.92
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
143.81
P/E
72.23
EPS
0.96
Shares
13.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nagarro SE is a digital engineering company. It offers application development and management, digital product engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud solutions, digital marketing, IoT solutions, digital commerce solutions, managed services, and others. The company's geographical segment includes North America, Central Europe, Rest of Europe, and Rest of World. It derives a majority of revenue from the Central Europe segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nagarro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nagarro (NGRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nagarro (OTCPK: NGRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nagarro's (NGRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nagarro.

Q

What is the target price for Nagarro (NGRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nagarro

Q

Current Stock Price for Nagarro (NGRRF)?

A

The stock price for Nagarro (OTCPK: NGRRF) is $143.81 last updated Today at 2:59:10 PM.

Q

Does Nagarro (NGRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nagarro.

Q

When is Nagarro (OTCPK:NGRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nagarro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nagarro (NGRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nagarro.

Q

What sector and industry does Nagarro (NGRRF) operate in?

A

Nagarro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.