NGK Insulators Ltd manufactures and sells electric power-related equipment, including insulators, industrial ceramic and copper products, and components connected to plant engineering. The company operates three business segments: electronics, power, and ceramic products (majority of total revenue). NGK's solutions help ensure a stable supply of electricity and attempt to reduce customers' energy emissions. The product portfolio consisting of insulators, batteries, ceramic apparatuses, and technologies can help purify, analyze, transform, and provide safer conditions. Approximately half of total revenue derive from Asia, with the remainder split between North America, Europe, and other regions.