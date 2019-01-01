QQQ
NGK Insulators Ltd manufactures and sells electric power-related equipment, including insulators, industrial ceramic and copper products, and components connected to plant engineering. The company operates three business segments: electronics, power, and ceramic products (majority of total revenue). NGK's solutions help ensure a stable supply of electricity and attempt to reduce customers' energy emissions. The product portfolio consisting of insulators, batteries, ceramic apparatuses, and technologies can help purify, analyze, transform, and provide safer conditions. Approximately half of total revenue derive from Asia, with the remainder split between North America, Europe, and other regions.

NGK Insulators Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NGK Insulators (NGKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NGK Insulators (OTCPK: NGKIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NGK Insulators's (NGKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NGK Insulators.

Q

What is the target price for NGK Insulators (NGKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NGK Insulators

Q

Current Stock Price for NGK Insulators (NGKIF)?

A

The stock price for NGK Insulators (OTCPK: NGKIF) is $15.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:04:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NGK Insulators (NGKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NGK Insulators.

Q

When is NGK Insulators (OTCPK:NGKIF) reporting earnings?

A

NGK Insulators does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NGK Insulators (NGKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NGK Insulators.

Q

What sector and industry does NGK Insulators (NGKIF) operate in?

A

NGK Insulators is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.