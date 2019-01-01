QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Generation Consumer Group Inc is a shell company.

New Generation Consumer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Generation Consumer (NGCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Generation Consumer (OTCPK: NGCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Generation Consumer's (NGCG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Generation Consumer.

Q

What is the target price for New Generation Consumer (NGCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Generation Consumer

Q

Current Stock Price for New Generation Consumer (NGCG)?

A

The stock price for New Generation Consumer (OTCPK: NGCG) is $0.005 last updated Today at 6:39:11 PM.

Q

Does New Generation Consumer (NGCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Generation Consumer.

Q

When is New Generation Consumer (OTCPK:NGCG) reporting earnings?

A

New Generation Consumer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Generation Consumer (NGCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Generation Consumer.

Q

What sector and industry does New Generation Consumer (NGCG) operate in?

A

New Generation Consumer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.