There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
NoFire Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of non-toxic and fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, maritime, and military applications.

NoFire Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NoFire Technologies (NFTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NoFire Technologies (OTCPK: NFTI) through any online brokerage.

There are no as such competitors for NoFire Technologies.

Q

Who are NoFire Technologies's (NFTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NoFire Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for NoFire Technologies (NFTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NoFire Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for NoFire Technologies (NFTI)?

A

The stock price for NoFire Technologies (OTCPK: NFTI) is $0.0355 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NoFire Technologies (NFTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NoFire Technologies.

Q

When is NoFire Technologies (OTCPK:NFTI) reporting earnings?

A

NoFire Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NoFire Technologies (NFTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NoFire Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does NoFire Technologies (NFTI) operate in?

A

NoFire Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.