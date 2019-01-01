NFT Technologies (OTC:NFTFF), Quotes and News Summary

NFT Technologies Inc is working in the NFT space of unique digital assets and environments to develop new technologies, invest in digital assets and meaningful engagement in the Metaverse, and advise creators and platforms in the space. The business of the Company is focused on three main business lines, including technology; investing, and consulting. The technology business line is focused on emerging technologies and creating new intellectual property in the NFT space. The investing business line is focused on the acquisition and trade of NFTs, including creating and maintaining a curated portfolio of collectible NFTs. The consulting business line is focused on assisting clients with the launch and marketing of their own brand of NFT.