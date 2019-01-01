NFT Technologies (OTC:NFTFF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

NFT Technologies (OTC: NFTFF)

NFT Technologies Inc is working in the NFT space of unique digital assets and environments to develop new technologies, invest in digital assets and meaningful engagement in the Metaverse, and advise creators and platforms in the space. The business of the Company is focused on three main business lines, including technology; investing, and consulting. The technology business line is focused on emerging technologies and creating new intellectual property in the NFT space. The investing business line is focused on the acquisition and trade of NFTs, including creating and maintaining a curated portfolio of collectible NFTs. The consulting business line is focused on assisting clients with the launch and marketing of their own brand of NFT.
NFT Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy NFT Technologies (NFTFF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of NFT Technologies (OTCPK: NFTFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are NFT Technologies's (NFTFF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for NFT Technologies.

Q
What is the target price for NFT Technologies (NFTFF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for NFT Technologies

Q
Current Stock Price for NFT Technologies (NFTFF)?
A

The stock price for NFT Technologies (OTCPK: NFTFF) is $0.249625 last updated Today at August 4, 2022, 6:08 PM UTC.

Q
Does NFT Technologies (NFTFF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NFT Technologies.

Q
When is NFT Technologies (OTCPK:NFTFF) reporting earnings?
A

NFT Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is NFT Technologies (NFTFF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for NFT Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does NFT Technologies (NFTFF) operate in?
A

NFT Technologies is in the Technology sector and Information Technology Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.