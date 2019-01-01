QQQ
Northfield Precision Instrument Corp is the manufacturer of precision collet, diaphragm and air chucks and accessories. Its product line consists of Actuated Sliding Jaw, Diaphragm, and Collet Chucks, as well as Custom Workholding Chucks. It serves automotive, aerospace, electrical, medical, machine tool, plastics/ceramics, appliance, and education/training sectors.

Northfield Precision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northfield Precision (NFPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northfield Precision (OTCEM: NFPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northfield Precision's (NFPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northfield Precision.

Q

What is the target price for Northfield Precision (NFPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northfield Precision

Q

Current Stock Price for Northfield Precision (NFPC)?

A

The stock price for Northfield Precision (OTCEM: NFPC) is $20 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 16:20:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northfield Precision (NFPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2013.

Q

When is Northfield Precision (OTCEM:NFPC) reporting earnings?

A

Northfield Precision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northfield Precision (NFPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northfield Precision.

Q

What sector and industry does Northfield Precision (NFPC) operate in?

A

Northfield Precision is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.