|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nexans (OTCPK: NEXNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nexans.
There is no analysis for Nexans
The stock price for Nexans (OTCPK: NEXNY) is $42.5 last updated Today at 6:12:32 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nexans.
Nexans does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nexans.
Nexans is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.