Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
20.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
403M
Outstanding
Abliva AB is a Swedish company which is active in pharmaceutical development. It develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. These congenital, rare and often very severe diseases occur when the cell's energy provider, the mitochondria, do not function properly. The portfolio includes projects at different stages and ranges from early discovery phase to clinical phase.

Abliva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Abliva (NEVPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abliva (OTCEM: NEVPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abliva's (NEVPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abliva.

Q

What is the target price for Abliva (NEVPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abliva

Q

Current Stock Price for Abliva (NEVPF)?

A

The stock price for Abliva (OTCEM: NEVPF) is $0.05 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abliva (NEVPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abliva.

Q

When is Abliva (OTCEM:NEVPF) reporting earnings?

A

Abliva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abliva (NEVPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abliva.

Q

What sector and industry does Abliva (NEVPF) operate in?

A

Abliva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.