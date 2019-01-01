Network Media Group Inc is a television, film, and NFT production company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the development and production of entertainment content. The company develops and produces film, and television and NFT properties in addition to providing production services to third parties. The principal business of the company is the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of documentaries and docu-series. Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists and top talent to create engagement campaigns using non-fungible tokens.