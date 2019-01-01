QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
NeoMedia Technologies Inc is a U.S based company engaged in the development of two dimensional (2D) mobile barcode technology and services solutions that enable the mobile barcode ecosystem around the world. With the company's technology, mobile devices with cameras become barcode scanners, enabling a range of practical applications, including mobile marketing and mobile commerce.

Analyst Ratings

NeoMedia Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeoMedia Technologies (NEOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeoMedia Technologies (OTCEM: NEOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NeoMedia Technologies's (NEOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NeoMedia Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for NeoMedia Technologies (NEOM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NeoMedia Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for NeoMedia Technologies (NEOM)?

A

The stock price for NeoMedia Technologies (OTCEM: NEOM) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:32:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NeoMedia Technologies (NEOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeoMedia Technologies.

Q

When is NeoMedia Technologies (OTCEM:NEOM) reporting earnings?

A

NeoMedia Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NeoMedia Technologies (NEOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeoMedia Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does NeoMedia Technologies (NEOM) operate in?

A

NeoMedia Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.