Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$2.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$628.5M
Earnings History
Newegg Commerce Questions & Answers
When is Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) reporting earnings?
Newegg Commerce (NEGG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Newegg Commerce’s (NASDAQ:NEGG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
