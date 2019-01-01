QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 9:01AM
Northern Data AG is a Business-to-Business technology company developing, using and selling solutions on vertically integrated computing infrastructure.

Northern Data Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Data (NDTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Data (OTCEM: NDTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Data's (NDTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Data.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Data (NDTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Data

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Data (NDTAF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Data (OTCEM: NDTAF) is $72.5 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 18:03:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Data (NDTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Data.

Q

When is Northern Data (OTCEM:NDTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Data (NDTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Data.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Data (NDTAF) operate in?

A

Northern Data is in the sector and industry.