QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.8 - 24.38
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.75 - 37
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.38
P/E
81.92
EPS
0.07
Shares
191M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a Norway-based company that is principally engaged in semiconductor business. The company mainly provides standard components for wireless communication that are used in several end-product areas, such as consumer electronics, wearables, building and retail, healthcare, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from standard wireless components. The company also offers application-specific integrated circuits components and related consulting services. The company has a business presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with Asia-Pacific contributing the majority of total revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nordic Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK: NDCVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nordic Semiconductor's (NDCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nordic Semiconductor.

Q

What is the target price for Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nordic Semiconductor

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF)?

A

The stock price for Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK: NDCVF) is $23.8 last updated Today at 3:17:41 PM.

Q

Does Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nordic Semiconductor.

Q

When is Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NDCVF) reporting earnings?

A

Nordic Semiconductor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordic Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) operate in?

A

Nordic Semiconductor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.