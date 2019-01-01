QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
137K/128.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
23.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
388.7M
Outstanding
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp is a Canadian involved in mining exploration, evaluation, and development of platinum group metal and nickel mineral properties. The company mainly operates through its Yukon Territory property in Canada. It generates most of its revenue through the sale of its metals deposit, while it also engages in the acquisition, evaluation, research, and development of mining properties.

Analyst Ratings

Nickel Creek Platinum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCQB: NCPCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nickel Creek Platinum's (NCPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nickel Creek Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nickel Creek Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)?

A

The stock price for Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCQB: NCPCF) is $0.06094 last updated Today at 6:16:53 PM.

Q

Does Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nickel Creek Platinum.

Q

When is Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCQB:NCPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Nickel Creek Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nickel Creek Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF) operate in?

A

Nickel Creek Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.