Nickel Asia Corp is a nickel ore mining company based in the Philippines. The company has four major mining operation sites, all of which are located domestically. Nickel Asia primarily produces saprolite (nickel ore with iron content of less than 20%) and limonite (nickel ore with iron content greater than 20%) ore. The company sells saprolite and limonite ore to customers in Japan, China, and Australia, who use it to produce stainless steel. Chinese clients also use the ore to produce carbon steel. Limonite ore, however, is largely sold domestically to hydrometallurgical processing plants.