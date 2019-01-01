QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nickel Asia Corp is a nickel ore mining company based in the Philippines. The company has four major mining operation sites, all of which are located domestically. Nickel Asia primarily produces saprolite (nickel ore with iron content of less than 20%) and limonite (nickel ore with iron content greater than 20%) ore. The company sells saprolite and limonite ore to customers in Japan, China, and Australia, who use it to produce stainless steel. Chinese clients also use the ore to produce carbon steel. Limonite ore, however, is largely sold domestically to hydrometallurgical processing plants.

Nickel Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nickel Asia (NCKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nickel Asia (OTCPK: NCKAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nickel Asia's (NCKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nickel Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Nickel Asia (NCKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nickel Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Nickel Asia (NCKAF)?

A

The stock price for Nickel Asia (OTCPK: NCKAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nickel Asia (NCKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nickel Asia.

Q

When is Nickel Asia (OTCPK:NCKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nickel Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nickel Asia (NCKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nickel Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Nickel Asia (NCKAF) operate in?

A

Nickel Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.