Nichirei Corp is a Japanese packaged-food company. Its segments are: processed foods, marine products, meat and poultry products, logistics, real estate, and biosciences. The company divisions are: Nichirei Foods, Nichirei Fresh, Logistic Group, and Bioscience. The Nichirei Food segment offers frozen foods, acerola products, and retort-pouch foods, while Nichirei Fresh offers marine products such as shrimp, salmon, trout, crab, octopus, squid, and shellfish, along with meat and poultry products like chicken, pork, and beef. The Nichirei Logistics Group offers transportation, delivery, and regional storage network services. The Bioscience division develops products (for example, antibodies, solution concentrate) and services for medical, cosmetics, health, and biotech companies.