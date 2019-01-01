QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.3 - 12.3
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
26.54
Shares
263.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Nichirei Corp is a Japanese packaged-food company. Its segments are: processed foods, marine products, meat and poultry products, logistics, real estate, and biosciences. The company divisions are: Nichirei Foods, Nichirei Fresh, Logistic Group, and Bioscience. The Nichirei Food segment offers frozen foods, acerola products, and retort-pouch foods, while Nichirei Fresh offers marine products such as shrimp, salmon, trout, crab, octopus, squid, and shellfish, along with meat and poultry products like chicken, pork, and beef. The Nichirei Logistics Group offers transportation, delivery, and regional storage network services. The Bioscience division develops products (for example, antibodies, solution concentrate) and services for medical, cosmetics, health, and biotech companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nichirei Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nichirei (NCHEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nichirei (OTCPK: NCHEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nichirei's (NCHEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nichirei.

Q

What is the target price for Nichirei (NCHEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nichirei

Q

Current Stock Price for Nichirei (NCHEY)?

A

The stock price for Nichirei (OTCPK: NCHEY) is $12.3 last updated Mon May 03 2021 18:19:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nichirei (NCHEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nichirei.

Q

When is Nichirei (OTCPK:NCHEY) reporting earnings?

A

Nichirei does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nichirei (NCHEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nichirei.

Q

What sector and industry does Nichirei (NCHEY) operate in?

A

Nichirei is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.