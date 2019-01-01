QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
20K/11.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
191.1M
Outstanding
Northcliff Resources Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Sisson Tungsten and Molybdenum Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Northcliff Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northcliff Resources (NCFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northcliff Resources (OTCPK: NCFFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northcliff Resources's (NCFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northcliff Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Northcliff Resources (NCFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northcliff Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Northcliff Resources (NCFFF)?

A

The stock price for Northcliff Resources (OTCPK: NCFFF) is $0.03 last updated Today at 2:37:39 PM.

Q

Does Northcliff Resources (NCFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northcliff Resources.

Q

When is Northcliff Resources (OTCPK:NCFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Northcliff Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northcliff Resources (NCFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northcliff Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Northcliff Resources (NCFFF) operate in?

A

Northcliff Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.