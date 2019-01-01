QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products

NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (NCDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (OTCEM: NCDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc.'s (NCDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc..

Q

What is the target price for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (NCDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (NCDP)?

A

The stock price for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (OTCEM: NCDP) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:01:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (NCDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc..

Q

When is NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (OTCEM:NCDP) reporting earnings?

A

NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (NCDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. (NCDP) operate in?

A

NICODROPS INC by Nicodrops, Inc. is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.