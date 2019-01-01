QQQ
NCC is a leading construction and property development company in the Nordic region. Its business operations are divided into five operating segments: NCC Infrastructure, NCC Building Sweden, NCC Building Nordics, NCC Industry, and NCC Property Development in descending order of total net sales. The company's major projects include entire infrastructure build-outs such as tunnels, roads and railways, housing, office buildings, school and hospital construction, production of asphalt and stone materials, and commercial property development.

NCC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NCC (NCCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NCC (OTCPK: NCCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NCC's (NCCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NCC.

Q

What is the target price for NCC (NCCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NCC

Q

Current Stock Price for NCC (NCCBF)?

A

The stock price for NCC (OTCPK: NCCBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NCC (NCCBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NCC.

Q

When is NCC (OTCPK:NCCBF) reporting earnings?

A

NCC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NCC (NCCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NCC.

Q

What sector and industry does NCC (NCCBF) operate in?

A

NCC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.