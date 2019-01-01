NCC is a leading construction and property development company in the Nordic region. Its business operations are divided into five operating segments: NCC Infrastructure, NCC Building Sweden, NCC Building Nordics, NCC Industry, and NCC Property Development in descending order of total net sales. The company's major projects include entire infrastructure build-outs such as tunnels, roads and railways, housing, office buildings, school and hospital construction, production of asphalt and stone materials, and commercial property development.