QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.23 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
4.5K/68.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.87
Mkt Cap
17.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
77.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nobel Resources Corp, formerly Nobel29 Resources Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project, located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nobel Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nobel Resources (NBTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nobel Resources (OTCQB: NBTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nobel Resources's (NBTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nobel Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Nobel Resources (NBTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nobel Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Nobel Resources (NBTRF)?

A

The stock price for Nobel Resources (OTCQB: NBTRF) is $0.226 last updated Today at 4:33:55 PM.

Q

Does Nobel Resources (NBTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nobel Resources.

Q

When is Nobel Resources (OTCQB:NBTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nobel Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nobel Resources (NBTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nobel Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Nobel Resources (NBTRF) operate in?

A

Nobel Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.