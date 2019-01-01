QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Nabors is one of the world's largest land rig drilling contractors. The company has more than 500 land rigs, more than 600 land workover rigs, and numerous offshore rigs that drill for oil and natural gas globally. The company derives about 75% of its revenue from North America. In addition, Nabors provides well servicing, engineering, transportation, and other services for oil and gas producers.

Nabors Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nabors Industries (NBRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nabors Industries (OTC: NBRWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nabors Industries's (NBRWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nabors Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Nabors Industries (NBRWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nabors Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Nabors Industries (NBRWF)?

A

The stock price for Nabors Industries (OTC: NBRWF) is $13 last updated Today at 5:53:49 PM.

Q

Does Nabors Industries (NBRWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nabors Industries.

Q

When is Nabors Industries (OTC:NBRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Nabors Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nabors Industries (NBRWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nabors Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Nabors Industries (NBRWF) operate in?

A

Nabors Industries is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.