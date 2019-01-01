QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
216K/80K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.21
Mkt Cap
20.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.5M
Outstanding
NEO Battery Materials Ltd is a junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. It currently has an interest in Golden, British Columbia, along with a strike with a quartzite bed. The company explores and produces silicon and provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using silicon and graphite in their anode materials. It intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry.


NEO Battery Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEO Battery Materials (NBMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEO Battery Materials (OTCQB: NBMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NEO Battery Materials's (NBMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEO Battery Materials.

Q

What is the target price for NEO Battery Materials (NBMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEO Battery Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for NEO Battery Materials (NBMFF)?

A

The stock price for NEO Battery Materials (OTCQB: NBMFF) is $0.2139 last updated Today at 5:43:31 PM.

Q

Does NEO Battery Materials (NBMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEO Battery Materials.

Q

When is NEO Battery Materials (OTCQB:NBMFF) reporting earnings?

A

NEO Battery Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEO Battery Materials (NBMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEO Battery Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does NEO Battery Materials (NBMFF) operate in?

A

NEO Battery Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.