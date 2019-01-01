QQQ
Noble Corp is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company operates under one segment namely, Contract Drilling Services. The fleet consists of around 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 floaters and 12 jackups. Its geographical segments are Australia, Canada, Denmark, Guyana, Myanmar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom, United States, and other countries.

Noble Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noble (NBLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noble (OTC: NBLWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Noble's (NBLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noble.

Q

What is the target price for Noble (NBLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noble

Q

Current Stock Price for Noble (NBLWF)?

A

The stock price for Noble (OTC: NBLWF) is $0.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Noble (NBLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble.

Q

When is Noble (OTC:NBLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Noble does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noble (NBLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noble.

Q

What sector and industry does Noble (NBLWF) operate in?

A

Noble is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.